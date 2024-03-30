March 30, 2024

Google's timeline for RCS support on iPhone

Google has shared a more specific timeframe for when iPhone users can expect support for the cross-platform messaging standard RCS (Rich Communication Services) in the Messages app.

The disclosure was found in a section of the redesigned Google Messages web page and reported by MacRumors, though it has since been removed.

According to the information shared, RCS support is set to be integrated into the iPhone with the release of iOS 18.

iPhone users will gain the ability to exit group conversations involving Android users, aligning with the features already available in iMessage.

