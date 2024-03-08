March 8, 2024
Government announces unchanged interest rates for small saving schemes from April 1 to June 30, 2024
Finance Ministry issues notification confirming stability of rates for the next quarter.
Source: PTI
Sukanya Samriddhi at 8.2%, three-year term deposit at 7.1%, PPF at 7.1%, and savings deposits at 4%.
Source: Pexels
Kisan Vikas Patra at 7.5% and NSC at 7.7%, both maturing in different periods.
Source: Pexels
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.
Source: PTI