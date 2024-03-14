March 14, 2024
Government bond yields remained steady, awaiting fresh triggers
The 10-year government yield closed at 7.0401%, nearly unchanged from its previous close, reflecting cautious trading sentiment.
Source: Pexels
The 10-year US yield reached 4.20% on Wednesday, with February's consumer price data showing persistent inflation, dampening rate-cut hopes.
Source: Pexels
Economist Anitha Rangan noted that the Fed is unlikely to ease soon, with inflation and labour markets showing no signs of improvement.
Source: Pexels
While the Fed is not expected to cut rates in its upcoming decision, concerns remain that officials may revise their rate-cut expectations for 2024.
Source: Pexels