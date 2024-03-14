March 14, 2024

Government bond yields remained steady, awaiting fresh triggers

The 10-year government yield closed at 7.0401%, nearly unchanged from its previous close, reflecting cautious trading sentiment.

The 10-year US yield reached 4.20% on Wednesday, with February's consumer price data showing persistent inflation, dampening rate-cut hopes.

Economist Anitha Rangan noted that the Fed is unlikely to ease soon, with inflation and labour markets showing no signs of improvement.

While the Fed is not expected to cut rates in its upcoming decision, concerns remain that officials may revise their rate-cut expectations for 2024.

