March 18, 2024

Government greenlights EV policy to propel India as manufacturing hub

A mandated investment of Rs 41,500 crore aims to attract capital infusion into the EV sector, fostering growth and development.

Customs duty exemptions for manufacturers establishing domestic facilities incentivise localisation efforts, supporting the policy's objectives.

The entry of global giants like Tesla and Vinfast could reshape India's EV landscape, intensifying competition and driving innovation.

Domestic OEMs are urged to invest in advanced technologies to compete effectively in the evolving EV market, ensuring competitiveness and growth.

With a surge in global OEM interest, India's EV sector is poised for exponential growth, offering significant opportunities for stakeholders.

