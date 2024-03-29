March 29, 2024

Government procurement through GeM portal exceeded Rs 4 lakh crore in FY22

The GeM portal has achieved a historic milestone, with procurement exceeding Rs 4 lakh crore as of March 28. 

Source: Pexels

Source: Pexels

Source: Pexels

Source: Pexels

