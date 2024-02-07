February 3, 2024
Government to look for disinvestment in SBI, ONGC
FM Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is open to the idea of disinvestment of equity stake in blue-chip PSUs including State Bank of India (SBI) and Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC).
The government is not against the idea of holding a minority stake (less than 50 percent) in key strategic public sector companies, she said in a media interview.
The government is okay with holding 49 percent or less in PSUs including SBI and ONGC.
Currently, the government holds a controlling 57.49 per cent stake in SBI and a 58.89 per cent stake in ONGC.
The government has been on a divestment drive in recent years, selling stakes in numerous publicly listed and privately held companies.
However, it has sold the controlling stake in Air India only in recent years, which was acquired by Tata Group.
The finance minister also highlighted that the government was all in for those steps that raised the valuation of PSUs.
Government-owned companies have historically traded at discounts to their private peers. However, in the last couple of years, they have closed the gap.
Sitharaman also highlighted that the private sector has been allowed into those “core strategic” sectors and the government wants to have only “minimum presence” in these sectors.
