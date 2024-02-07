January 28, 2024
Govt eyes import duty cuts on mobile phone parts: Officials
The government is contemplating reductions in import duties for essential components used in the production of high-end mobile phones, according to two officials.
The electronics and information technology ministry is finalising the proposal, including the extent of the duty cuts, with the hope of its inclusion in the federal budget on February 1.
Government's trade department is reportedly seeking import duty cuts on more than a dozen items, spanning engineering goods to inputs for garment production.
