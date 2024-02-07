January 29, 2024
Hero MotoCorp launches Surge S32
Hero MotoCorp's Surge startup has unveiled an innovative electric vehicle (EV) that aims to transform urban mobility, drawing inspiration from Batman’s Batmobile.
The Surge S32, a unique three-wheeler EV, can seamlessly convert into a two-wheeler scooter in just three minutes, offering commuters in India a versatile transportation option.
RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka recently shared a video showcasing the Surge S32, generating excitement among EV enthusiasts nationwide.
The vehicle represents a significant advancement in EV technology, resembling a conventional three-wheeler electric cargo vehicle.
The Surge S32 essential features: a front passenger cabin, windscreen, headlights, turn indicators, and windscreen wipers.
What sets the Surge S32 apart is its ability to transition from a three-wheeler to a two-wheeler scooter with the press of a button.
The front windshield lifts vertically to reveal the electric scooter within, while the vehicle's cabin transforms swiftly, deploying a spring-loaded double-stand mechanism.
Equipped with LED headlights, turn indicators, speedometer, and switchgear, the electric scooter provides a comfortable ride for urban commuters.
The Surge S32 intelligently divides its power and battery between the three-wheeler and the scooter, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency.
With a top speed of 50 km/h for the three-wheeler and 60 km/h for the scooter, the Surge S32 caters to various preferences, from transporting goods to commuting.
Additionally, the three-wheeler boasts a 500 kg load-carrying capacity, making it suitable for businesses and delivery drivers navigating congested urban areas.
The Surge S32 aims to empower urban commuters by providing a versatile and efficient transportation solution for their daily needs.
