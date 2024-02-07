January 30, 2024
How cyber insurance can protect you against online threats
Financial Protection | The Cyber Insurance provides you financial safety.
Source: Pexels
Cyber Attacks recovery | The Insurance helps you to recover from any cyber attacks like malware and phishing.
Source: Pexels
Identity Theft recovery | The Cyber Insurance enables the insured to recover his/her identity and restore financial well-being.
Source: Pexels
Social Media security | The Inurance also covers any reputational harm caused to the insured on social media platforms.
Source: Pexels
Emotional well-being | Digital threats can affect one's mental health. To deal with the impact on person's emotional health, the cyber insurance provides counselling services.
Source: Pexels