January 30, 2024

How cyber insurance can protect you against online threats

Financial Protection | The Cyber Insurance provides you financial safety.

Cyber Attacks recovery | The Insurance helps you to recover from any cyber attacks like malware and phishing.

Identity Theft recovery | The Cyber Insurance enables the insured to recover his/her identity and restore financial well-being.

Social Media security | The Inurance also covers any reputational harm caused to the insured on social media platforms.

Emotional well-being | Digital threats can affect one's mental health. To deal with the impact on person's emotional health, the cyber insurance provides counselling services.

