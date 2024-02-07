February 3, 2024
How to protect yourself from UPI fraud
UPI serves as a vital platform for online payments, but the increase in digital transactions has led to a concerning rise in UPI fraud cases.
Over 95,000 UPI fraud cases were reported in FY22-23.
Common fraudulent activities | UPI fraud gambits include phishing, fraud sellers, screen monitoring apps, money mule schemes, SIM cloning, fake calls, and malware attacks.
Awareness | Fraudsters disguise themselves as bank officials to extract sensitive information and gain access to victims' UPI applications and bank accounts.
Exercise RBI guidelines | Following caution with payment requests, and reporting unauthorised debits promptly.
Alert | Users should be wary of engaging with fraudsters and exercise caution with the 'request money' feature on UPI apps.
Regularisation of one's account | Regular account monitoring and prompt reporting of suspicious activity to the bank are crucial in mitigating the risk of UPI fraud.
Don't fall for fake calls | Verifications of customer service numbers, avoiding fraudulent calls and messages, and steering clear of suspicious links and shopping sites are essential precautions.
Additional measures include avoiding unverified emails, refraining from using open Wi-Fi for banking, and monitoring bank messages for unusual activity.
