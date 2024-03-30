March 30, 2024
Huawei to start mass delivery of Chery’s Luxeed S7 electric sedan
Huawei, in collaboration with Chery Auto, announced the start of mass deliveries for the Luxeed S7 electric sedan, following delays attributed to semiconductor shortages and production challenges.
Source: Pexels
Reports suggest that production setbacks related to a computing unit supplied by Huawei had prompted complaints from Chery, causing delays in vehicle deliveries.
The Luxeed S7, marking the debut model under Chery's Luxeed EV brand, garnered approximately 20,000 orders by November 28th.
With a starting price of 249,800 yuan ($34,600), the sedan aims to capture the premium electric vehicle market segment.
