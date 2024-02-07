January 19, 2024

HUL posts Q3 results

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on January 19 reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,519 crore for the December quarter of FY24.

Source: Freepik

The company registered an increase of 0.55 per cent from Rs 2,505 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Source: Facebook Photo

The company reported 7.28 per cent fall in profit sequentially from Rs 2,717 crore in Q2.

Source: X Photo

The total revenue of the company is Rs 14,928 crore, falling 0.38 per cent from Rs 14,986 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Source: Facebook

The company reported an 0.6 per cent fall in revenue sequentially from Rs 15,027 crore in the previous quarter.

Source: Facebook Photo

The market cap of the company is Rs 6.02 lakh crore according to BSE.

Source: Facebook Photo

View Next Slide