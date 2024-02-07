January 19, 2024
HUL posts Q3 results
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on January 19 reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,519 crore for the December quarter of FY24.
The company registered an increase of 0.55 per cent from Rs 2,505 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
The company reported 7.28 per cent fall in profit sequentially from Rs 2,717 crore in Q2.
The total revenue of the company is Rs 14,928 crore, falling 0.38 per cent from Rs 14,986 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company reported an 0.6 per cent fall in revenue sequentially from Rs 15,027 crore in the previous quarter.
The market cap of the company is Rs 6.02 lakh crore according to BSE.
