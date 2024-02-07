February 5, 2024
I-T dept issues final notice to Shree Cement after tax liability probe
The Income Tax Department has reportedly issued a final notice to Shree Cement post-completion of the probe for tax liability of Rs 4,000 crore.
Source: Shree Cement
The Income Tax Department has claimed a demand of Rs 4,000 crore against cement manufacturer Shree Cement for tax evasion.
Source: Shree Cement
The tax demand of Rs 4,000 crore includes tax due, interest, and penalty against the company for wrongful claims and deductions, as per media reports.
Source: ANI
The tax officials filed a report after a survey action where they found that Shree Cement had claimed Rs 7,000 crore in wrongful deduction for solid waste management.
Source: Pexels
However, during the survey, the I-T department could not find any such utility at any of the company premises.
Source: Pexels