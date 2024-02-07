January 31, 2024
IBM asks managers to move near office or leave company
IBM has issued an ultimatum to managers who are still working remotely, asking them to move to a location that is nearest to a company office or leave the organisation, a media report said.
Source: X Photo
All managers working in the United States have been told to report to a nearest office or a client location at least thrice a week "regardless of current work location status."
Source: X Photo
Additionally, badge-in data will be deployed to "assess individual presence" and the same would be shared with managers and human resources, senior vice-president John Granger said.
Source: X photo
Managers who don't agree to relocate and are not able to secure a role that has been approved to be remote must "separate from IBM," Granger wrote.
Source: IBM
IBM employees who are working remotely, and don't live close enough to commute to work have been asked to relocate to an area closest to a company office by the beginning of August.
Source: X Photo
In August last year, IBM India CEO Arvind Krishna had said in an interview that employees who were not working on-site may find it hard to get promoted in their roles.
Source: X Photo
IBM is not the first organisation, in recent times, which has stressed on the need to work from office.
Source: X Photo
In September last year, Tata Consultancy Services informed their employees to start working from office on all five days of the week from October 1.
Source: Facebook Photo