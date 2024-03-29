March 29, 2024

Icra forecasts steady 10% growth in non-ferrous metal demand

In a recent statement, Icra highlighted that domestic demand for non-ferrous metals is likely to maintain a growth rate of 10% in FY25. 

Despite an expected softening of demand over the next two quarters, Icra remains confident that overall demand growth will remain stable in both FY24 and FY25.

Icra also anticipates that the operating margins of domestic players in the non-ferrous metals sector will remain steady at 17–17.5% in FY25.

Furthermore, Icra noted recent market trends, highlighting that domestic e-auction premiums on coal had eased to 40% in February 2024. 

