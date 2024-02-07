January 20, 2024
IDFC First Bank Q3 profit increases 18.4% to Rs 715.7 crore
The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, climbed 30.5 per cent to Rs 4,286.6 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 3,284.3 crore in Q3FY23.
Source: Pexels
Gross NPA (non-performing assets) for the company depreciated 0.7 per cent to Rs 3,775.4 crore, against Rs 3,747.8 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal.
Meanwhile, the net NPA depreciated 4.8 per cent to Rs 1,250.3 crore, against Rs 1,192.5 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal.
