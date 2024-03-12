March 12, 2024
India could become an upper middle-income economy by 2033-2036
Accelerated Growth: Achieving a $5 trillion economy by FY2029 with $3,530 per capita income would require an 8% annual real GDP growth.
Source: Pexels
Growth Scenarios: To reach a $5 trillion economy by FY30 with $3,467 per capita income, a 6.25% real GDP growth is needed, along with other factors.
Source: Pexels
India transitioned to a lower-middle-income country in 2007, with a per capita GDP of $2,390 in 2022.
Source: Pexels
India Ratings predicts per capita income will likely reach $9,218 to $9,920 between FY43 and FY47, moving closer to high-income country status.
Source: Pexels