January 14, 2024
India's ultra-luxury real estate boom
In 2023, India's ultra-luxury home sales recorded a 247% YoY increase, totalling approximately Rs 4,063 crore, according to a research by ANAROCK.
Mumbai took the lead in this surge, contributing to 91% of the total deals, with 53 ultra-luxury homes changing hands, including transactions exceeding Rs 200 crore.
Twelve deals in 2023 crossed the Rs 100 crore threshold, with Mumbai securing 10 and Delhi-NCR securing 2 such transactions.
The buyer profile reveals that 79% are business owners, 16% are C-suite professionals, and 5% comprise politicians and Bollywood celebrities.
The surge is driven by High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) seeking investment opportunities and personal residences, amid geopolitical tensions and anticipated stock market volatility.
The competitive landscape is intensified by a Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) amongst wealthy Indians, prompting a rush to secure the most desirable ultra-luxury properties.
