January 13, 2024
India to build space station by 2035: ISRO chief
Outlining India's ambitious vision for its space programme, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath said the country will build a space station by 2035.
Source: ANI
The ISRO chief also announced Indian presence on the moon by 2040 at the International Space Conference 2024 in Gujarat.
Source: ISRO
Reflecting on the recent successes and the guidance provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Somanath said the prime minister has always been a fervent advocate for the space endeavours of India.
Source: ISRO
ISRO is also preparing for the Gaganyaan mission, with a series of tests planned throughout 2024 to ensure readiness for the targeted 2025 launch.
Source: ISRO/ ANI
"We have a roadmap for what we have planned till 2047. We can build a space station, we can send human beings to the moon, and we can create moon-based economic activity in space," the ISRO chief said
Source: NASA
"We've not given the prime minister an over-ambitious target. 2040 is 17 years away and that's a good time to develop technologies to send humans to the Moon," said ISRO chief.
Source: X representative
Our work on the proposed space station too is progressing aggressively and we should be able to have the first unit ready by 2028.
Source: ISRO
Somanath's speech comes on the heels of a series of successful missions and announcements by ISRO, including the launch of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft to study the Sun & the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite.
Source: ISRO