January 13, 2024

India to build space station by 2035: ISRO chief

Outlining India's ambitious vision for its space programme, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath said the country will build a space station by 2035.

The ISRO chief also announced Indian presence on the moon by 2040 at the International Space Conference 2024 in Gujarat.

Reflecting on the recent successes and the guidance provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Somanath said the prime minister has always been a fervent advocate for the space endeavours of India.

ISRO is also preparing for the Gaganyaan mission, with a series of tests planned throughout 2024 to ensure readiness for the targeted 2025 launch.

"We have a roadmap for what we have planned till 2047. We can build a space station, we can send human beings to the moon, and we can create moon-based economic activity in space," the ISRO chief said

"We've not given the prime minister an over-ambitious target. 2040 is 17 years away and that's a good time to develop technologies to send humans to the Moon," said ISRO chief.

Our work on the proposed space station too is progressing aggressively and we should be able to have the first unit ready by 2028.

Somanath's speech comes on the heels of a series of successful missions and announcements by ISRO, including the launch of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft to study the Sun & the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite.

