January 10, 2024
Indian refiners set to ask for extra Saudi oil
Two of India's top oil refiners are reportedly eyeing Saudi crude oil imports.
Source: Unsplash
Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, and Bharat Petroleum Corp, are looking at lifting an additional 1 million barrels of oil each from Saudi Aramco in February.
Source: Unsplash
Saudi Aramco typically notifies Asian buyers of their monthly crude allocations by the 10th of every month.
Source: Saudi Aramco
IOC is seeking more oil from Saudi Arabia and West Africa partly as it is facing problems in buying Russian light sweet crude Sokol because of challenges in payments, a media report said.
Source: Indian Oil
India's oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri however said the decline in India's import of Russian oil was due to unattractive prices and not payment issues.
Source: pti
India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, has been gorging on Russian crude, sold at a discount after western nations shunned purchases from Moscow.
Source: Unsplash
That led to Russia becoming top oil supplier to India, knocking Iraq and Saudi Arabia to second and third place.
Source: ONGC
IOC used to receive 6-7 cargoes of Sokol oil every month under its annual deal with Rosneft.
Source: ONGC
The refiner may ask for additional supplies under its term deals with West African producers Nigeria and Angola to make up for loss in Russian oil supply, the report said.
Source: ONGC