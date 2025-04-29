India’s Luxury Boom: Top 10 Luxury Brands in India- List
Fast, stylish, and sustainable fashion is in demand, creating fresh and unique styles. Luxury fashion has stayed strong through the pandemic, with brands maintaining solid profits.
Top 10 Fashion Brands Of 2025
Are you getting ready for an event but don’t have a fashion fit? Why doubt and ponder when we have a list curated for you? Let’s dive into the top 10 fashion brands in India.
Gucci
Gucci, an Italian-originated brand, is known for its bold and innovative designs, especially in handbags. The brand has a good online presence as well.
Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton was a French fashion designer and the founder of the company. LV is a leather goods brand that has expanded into men's and women's fashion.
Chanel
Chanel is a renowned name for elegant pieces in fashion, beauty, and accessories and was founded in 1910 in a French luxury fashion house. It is known for its quilted purses, custom jewellery, and signature perfumes.
Rolex
Rolex is a Swiss brand and manufacturer. It is dominating luxury watch sales with exclusive, timeless designs.
Dior
Christian Dior is a French multinational company known for its daring, sophisticated designs and a loyal clientele.
Balenciaga
Balenciaga's exclusive high-fashion pieces are widely available in India and have reshaped the Indian fashion landscape.
Armani
Armani, known for its sophisticated and timeless fashion, has graced India's fashion landscape, making it more accessible than ever. It is popular with young, fashion-forward consumers, balancing online and physical stores.
YSL
Yves Saint Laurent (YSL), both as a brand and a designer, is renowned for its Parisian origins, offering unique men's and women's clothing and accessories. It is innovative and groundbreaking in design.
Tiffany &co.
Tiffany & Co. was known for high-end jewellery, with impressive online sales and craftsmanship storytelling.
Burberry
A venerable British brand founded in 1856, known for its trench coats, cashmere scarves, and iconic check.