January 17, 2024
Indigo, Mumbai airport get Centre's notice
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued show-cause notices to IndiGo Airlines and the Mumbai Airport, demanding answers after a viral video depicted stranded passengers eating on the tarmac.
Source: ANI
The Delhi-bound flight was delayed by 12 hours. This delay was a result of severe flight disruptions at Delhi airport caused by dense fog.
Source: X Photo
Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, expressed deep concerns and called for immediate action within the aviation sector on a day where a passenger slapped an IndiGo pilot over flight delay.
Source: PTI
The viral images and videos, circulating on social media, showcased passengers sitting beside an aircraft, eating their meals amidst the chaos.
Source: X Photo
Scindia, addressing the intense fog-related delays at Delhi's IGI Airport over the past two days, announced that the ministry is taking steps to prevent such situations in the future.
Source: PTI