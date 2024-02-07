January 15, 2024

Indigo passenger hits pilot announcing delays

An IndiGo pilot was assaulted by a passenger on board, while the former was announcing delays. A video of the assault became viral on social media.

Source: X/@Capt_Ck

A video was shared on microblogging site X, where a man in yellow hoodie abruptly ran up from the last row and hit the new pilot.

The pilot had replaced the previous crew due to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms after several hours of delay.

FDTL are regulations crucial for ensuring the well-being of pilots and flight attendants by mandating adequate rest periods and mitigating fatigue-related safety concerns.

The responsibility for establishing FDTL falls under the jurisdiction of the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation.

It is still unverified on which flight this incident took place.

Meanwhile, IndiGo Airline informed that they have filed a complaint against the passenger and the process of filing the case is underway.

Amid the severe fog conditions, the Delhi airport has issued an advisory for passengers, requesting that they contact airlines before travelling.

Earlier on Sunday, low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India impacted IndiGo flight operations, causing inconvenience to passengers travelling by air.

