January 12, 2024
Indigo staff dress up as Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman at Ahmedabad airport
Indigo staff members dressed up as Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman to mark the airline's inaugural flight from Ahemdabad to Ayodhya on Thursday.
The staff members dressed in the finery to resemble Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman fascinated the crowd. They received a big hand from the passengers gathered at the Ahmedabad airport.
"We are honoured to be part of this historic moment, connecting the vibrant city of Ahmedabad with the sacred land of Ayodhya," Indigo said on X.
The temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is set to see a huge inrush of devotees from across the country, ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.
The first flight from Ayodhya to Ahmedabad was flagged off by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath virtually on Thursday.
Ayodhya airport will be expanded and the runway will be extended that will allow landing of bigger aircraft and operation of international flights, the Union Civil Aviation Minister stated.
Around 100 chartered flights are expected at the Ayodhya airport for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22, said Yogi Adityanath.
IndiGo has already started its services between Ayodhya and Delhi from January 11. The airline will operate Ayodhya-Ahmedabad flights thrice a week.
People are all set to celebrate the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22 nationwide.
