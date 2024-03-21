March 21, 2024
Intel secures $20 billion from US government for chip production
Biden announces grants and loans to boost US chip output.
Funding to construct new factories and modernise existing ones.
he initiative aims to reduce US dependency on foreign chip manufacturing.
Biden criticises Trump's policies and pledges to support domestic production.
Investments are part of a broader strategy to increase US semiconductor share.
