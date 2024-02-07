January 21, 2024
Investors are moving on from the recession that 'never was'
Stakeholders are seeking bargains in sectors historically impacted by recession fears, shifting from government bonds.
While global economic performance faces a challenging outlook, strong employment and improving consumer sentiment in Europe mitigate some concerns.
Euro area inflation rebounded to 2.9% in December, and some analysts argue that US inflation remains too high for significant monetary easing.
The evolving economic landscape prompts investors to reassess traditional market narratives for potential opportunities in 2024.
