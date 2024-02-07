January 9, 2024
iPhone sales falls in first week of 2024 in China: Jefferies
Apple's iPhone sales in China dropped by 30% in the first week of 2024, Jefferies analysts.
The decline in Apple's sales was the primary catalyst for an overall double-digit drop in China smartphone shipments for the first week.
Jefferies analysts said Apple's decline is largely attributed to competitive pressures from Chinese rivals, especially Huawei, which launched its Mate 60 series of phones in August last year.
Other Android brands and Huawei achieved relatively flat growth year-over-year during this period, the note said.
This decrease in Apple's sales took place despite aggressive discounting of multiple iPhone models through major Chinese online marketplaces, according to the research note.
The 30% drop represents an acceleration from the 3 per cent year-over-year decline the US company saw for all of 2023 in its third-largest market, Jefferies said.
The 3% decline in 2023 equated to a 0.4 per cent decrease in Apple's market share.
For the final quarter of 2023, Huawei's share in the Chinese smartphone market rose by about 6 per cent, according to the note.
According to the Jefferies analysts, Apple will likely face more competitive pressure from domestic rivals throughout 2024.
The forecast predicts Apple's shipment volumes will continue declining by double digits in 2024, while Huawei is expected to continue gaining market share.
Specifically, they estimate that Huawei will ship approximately 64 million smartphones worldwide in 2024.
