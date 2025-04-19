10 Brands You Didn't Know Are Owned By Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail
Isha Ambani Walking In The Same Footsteps
Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani and head of Reliance Industries, strongly focuses on innovation and promoting global and local brands. She is making significant strides in the retail industry.
Top 10 Revolutionary Reliance Brands By Isha
Let's dive in and know which 10 brands are a part of Isha Ambani's retail revolution through Reliance Retail.
Azorte
Azorte showcases premium and designer clothes from Indian and International brands. If you are looking for a comfy, classy and cutting-edge retail, it is the brands for you!
Reliance Trends
Reliance Trends is the flagship brand of Reliance Retail. It caters to a wide variety of tastes and needs. Its price doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket and it has become a household name in India.
Yousta
Yousta was launched in 2013 as an exciting addition to Reliance Retail. The brand uses modern technology to create a seamless shopping experience, mainly appealing to the target group of young adults aged 15-25.
Tira
Tira, a brand offering everything from skincare to makeup, was launched in Jio World Drive, making waves with its cutting-edge technology and high-quality products. It has a significant presence both online and offline.
Ajio
India's e-commerce fashion platform offers a wide range of clothing, accessories and footwear. The platform provides diverse collections and has become the go-to place for shoppers looking for the latest trends.
Freshpik
Isha Ambani's commitment to healthy living has led to the opening of Freshpik in the Reliance retail chain. The retail chain aims to cater to the growing demand for health and quality-conscious India.
Versace
The iconic luxury brand Versace arrived in India through Reliance's influence, and Indian consumers gained access to global luxury brands. Isha is committed to making luxury accessible to Indian shoppers.
Armani
Armani, known for its sophisticated and timeless fashion, has graced India's fashion landscape, making it more accessible than ever with Isha Ambani and Reliance Retail's efforts to bring global brands to the Indian Market.
Balenciaga
Balenciaga's exclusive high-fashion pieces have made their presence widely available in India by reshaping the Indian fashion landscape. Adding one more global brand to Reliance's portfolio.
Hamleys
Hamleys, a British toy brand, is another gem of Reliance Retail. The brand is loved across the country and has left a footprint larger than ever. It offers dolls to action figures, bringing childhood magic back to life.