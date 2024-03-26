March 26, 2024

Japan's land prices saw record growth in 2023, returning to pre-pandemic levels

Average land prices nationwide rose 2.3% in the year ending January 1, the fastest since 1991.

Commercial land prices increased 3.1%, the third consecutive yearly rise.

Industrial area prices grew 4.2%, driven by e-commerce.

Demand for semiconductor plants boosted office and housing demand.

Average prices in regional cities grew 7.7%, buoyed by development.

