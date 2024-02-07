January 18, 2024
Know why MobiKwik founder shifted his house from South Delhi to Dwarka
MobiKwik founder Bipin Preet Singh has revealed that he moved out of a house in South Delhi after launching the digital banking platform in 2009 because the rent was too high.
Instead, Singh and his wife moved to Dwarka, where the property rates were much more affordable. Singh paid Rs 10,000-12,000 as rent for their home-cum-office.
Singh also shared that he had to wake up every morning at 7:30 am to open the door to an enthusiastic employee they had hired.
Singh said it was easier now to start a company than it was earlier.
He also pointed out that as founders one does not need to look at top institutions alone for talent.
Singh and his wife Upasana Taku founded MobiKwik in 2009. The platform boasts 140 million registered users as of 31 March 2023.
