January 14, 2024
Latest features in the all-new Honda Elevate.
Honda Elevate comes with Honda SENSING, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), designed to minimise risk of accidents and in intervenes to reduce severity of a collision.
The Hill Start Assist holds the vehicle from rolling backwards for a few seconds after the driver switches from the brake pedal to the accelerator pedal on an uphill drive.
The 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC with VTC engine offers combustion efficiency, while reducing friction and emissions.
