February 12, 2024
Maruti Suzuki reportedly to develop flying cars
Maruti, in collaboration with its parent company Suzuki, is venturing into the development of electric air copters.
Source: X Photo
As per the media report, these aircopters will be bigger than drones but smaller than traditional helicopters, capable of carrying at least three individuals including the pilot.
The company aims to introduce new mobility solutions, initially in Japan and the US, before expanding to India.
These air taxis could potentially transform transportation.
Maruti is not just eyeing the Indian market for sales, but also considering local manufacturing to reduce costs.
The electric air copters, named SkyDrive, are expected to be launched at the 2025 Osaka Expo in Japan.
Maruti intends to eventually introduce this technology to India under the 'Make in India' initiative.
The company is presently conducting market research in India to identify potential customers and partners.
The air copter, weighing 1.4 tonnes at take-off, is nearly half the weight of a conventional helicopter. The lighter weight will allow it to use building rooftops for take-off and landing.
