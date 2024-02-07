February 2, 2024
Meta, Amazon job cuts, belt-tightening pay off for investors
Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. spent 2023 cutting costs and re-focusing their businesses.
It was a strategy that upended the lives of displaced tech workers in Seattle and Silicon Valley.
However, it appears to have paid off handsomely for investors who are likely to continue reaping benefits.
Meta, which cut headcount by 22% in 2023, unveiled plans for a $50 billion stock buyback.
It also announced its first ever quarterly dividend, a sign to investors that it has money to spare and a reason for them to stick around.
The evolving economic landscape prompts investors to reassess traditional market narratives for potential opportunities in 2024.
Amazon investors asked about any plans to return capital to shareholders and executives were noncommittal.
Amazon initiated its biggest-ever round of corporate job cuts beginning in 2022 that affected about 35,000 people last year.
Already in 2024, the company has said more positions will be eliminated in its Prime Video, studios and Twitch livestreaming businesses.
Both companies also reported holiday quarter revenue growth in their central businesses, digital advertising for Meta and e-commerce sales for Amazon.
The results sent Meta’s shares up 15% in extended trading while Amazon’s stock rose more than 7%.
