March 30, 2024
Microsoft and OpenAI's $100 billion AI Supercomputer Project
Stargate, an AI supercomputer developed by Microsoft and OpenAI, is part of a $100 billion data centre project.
Set to be operational by 2028, Stargate is a response to the growing demand for AI data centres, fueled by the adoption of generative AI.
A smaller supercomputer, designated for OpenAI and planned for release around 2026, is also part of Microsoft's roadmap.
The expenses associated with this endeavour could surpass $115 billion, exceeding Microsoft's capital spending on servers, buildings, and related equipment for the previous year.
