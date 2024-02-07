January 29, 2024
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India in February
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will visit India on February 7 and 8, with artificial intelligence (AI) and its opportunities serving as the focal point for 2024, according to media reports.
During the meeting, Satya Nadella stressed the importance of cloud-based services, which are energy efficient. He said the adoption of such technologies is rising and proving to be a "game changer".
In June 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met up with the top CEOs and Chairmen from the US and India at the White House.
While interacting with top business leaders at the Microsoft summit, Nadella reinforced the digital imperative for every organisation.
He mentioned how Microsoft Cloud can foster innovation, create broad economic progress, and accelerate the growth of businesses in India.
He also highlighted how organisations big and small, across India are transforming with the power of Microsoft's tech stack and solutions.
Microsoft has operated in India for more than 32 years now.
