January 16, 2024

Microsoft launches CoPilot Pro subscription for Word, Excel, Outlook

Microsoft has launched CoPilot Pro, a subscription-based service that provides users with access of the latest and greatest AI products offered by the software giant.

The new CoPilot Pro subscription will provide AI benefits for users within various Microsoft applications. The subscription service is also available to users in India.

Users in India can get access to CoPilot Pro for a monthly fee of Rs 2,000.

Subscribers can gain the priority access to the latest AI models, GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo, ensuring accelerated performance even during peak times.

The benefits of CoPilot Pro extend beyond the web. The service is integrated with Microsoft 365 apps, including Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and OneNote.

This means users can leverage AI to draft documents, summarise emails, create presentations, and more, all at the click of a button.

With the launch of CoPilot Pro, Microsoft has taken a giant leap forward in AI-powered productivity.

