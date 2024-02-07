January 11, 2024
Microsoft to become world’s most valuable company in 2024
Microsoft seems to be set to overtake Apple as the world’s most valuable company.
This development comes in the wake of a recent dip in Apple’s stock, fuelled by concerns over iPhone sales.
Apple’s shares have fallen by 4 per cent in 2024, following a 48 per cent rally last year.
In contrast, Microsoft’s shares have risen by about 2 per cent this year, building on a 57 per cent surge in 2023.
On Wednesday, Apple’s shares dipped by 0.4 per cent, while Microsoft’s rose by 1.6 per cent, further narrowing the gap between the two tech giants.
Apple’s current market value stands at $2.866 trillion, with Microsoft hot on its heels at $2.837 trillion.
Apple’s market capitalisation reached its peak at $3.081 trillion on December 14, while Microsoft’s value hit a high of $2.844 trillion on November 28.
Microsoft has briefly surpassed Apple as the most valuable company a few times since 2018, most recently in 2021.
Apple is set to launch its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset on February 2 in the United States, marking its biggest product launch since the iPhone in 2007.
Analysts expect Microsoft to report a 16% increase in revenue to $61.1 billion, driven by ongoing growth in its cloud business.
