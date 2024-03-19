March 19, 2024
Musk's xAI to Open-Source Grok
Open-source AI models are freely accessible for use, modification, and distribution globally.
Source: Pexels
Musk advocates for open-source AI to democratise technology and accelerate innovation.
Source: Pexels
Open-source AI promotes transparency, innovation, and collaboration among developers and researchers worldwide.
Source: Pexels
xAI's open-source Grok will benefit developers, promote innovation, and align with global ethical AI principles.
Source: xAI