March 19, 2024

Musk's xAI to Open-Source Grok 

Open-source AI models are freely accessible for use, modification, and distribution globally.

Source: Pexels

Musk advocates for open-source AI to democratise technology and accelerate innovation.

Source: Pexels

Open-source AI promotes transparency, innovation, and collaboration among developers and researchers worldwide.

Source: Pexels

xAI's open-source Grok will benefit developers, promote innovation, and align with global ethical AI principles.

Source: xAI

View Next Slide