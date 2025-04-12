Mutual Funds And Its Types That You Should Know

Mutual funds provide a pool of money for investors to purchase a diversified portfolio of securities. Professional Portfolio managers attempt to produce capital gains or income for the fund's investors. There are three types of mutual funds- asset class, investment goals, and structure-based.
Types of Mutual Funds
Mutual funds are divided into three types- asset class, investment goals, and structure-based. Let's look into each category of mutual funds to gain insights and discover intriguing facts.
Equity Funds
Equity funds are a type of asset class that invests in shares of companies. For example, large-cap Equity Funds target well-established, large companies, while small-cap funds focus on smaller, high-growth businesses.
Debt Funds
Debt funds are an asset class in which bonds provide investors with a steady income. This includes Government Bond Funds and Corporate Bond Funds.
Money Market Funds
Money Market Funds invest in low-risk, short-term securities, such as treasury bills and commercial papers. It is a type of asset-class mutual fund.
Growth Funds
Growth funds are an investment goal type of mutual fund that primarily invests in stocks of companies with high growth potential. It is suited for long-term investors seeking returns.
Income Funds
Income Funds emphasise regular income generation by investing in bonds, fixed-income or dividend-yielding stocks. It is a type of Investment goal-based mutual fund.
Liquid Funds
A type of investment-based mutual fund that prioritises Liquidity and safety. It is ideal for investors seeking quick access to funds with minimal risks.
Open-Ended Funds
Open-ended funds provide structure to mutual funds to buy and sell units continuously. These funds are suitable for easy entry and exit points and are commonly used for long-term wealth creation.
Close-Ended Funds
Closed-ended funds are a type of structure of mutual funds that have a fixed maturity period and a limited number of units. These funds can be used for long-term investments and stock exchanges.
Interval Funds
The internal feature combines open and closed-ended mutual funds suited for investors seeking liquidity and long-term investments. It is a type of structured mutual fund.