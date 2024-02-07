January 16, 2024
Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani on 70-hour work week
Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the founder of Naukri.com, said entrepreneurs in India need to be ready to work very hard to succeed.
However, he mentioned that he did not look at a 70-hour work week as a "religion".
Bikhchandani in a podcast said that there was no entrepreneur in India who was successful without a 'work-life integration'.
He believes that the 70-hour work week concept was to be prepared to work as hard as required and that may be much harder than you're working right now.
He said in the early years as a start-up founder there was typically no work-life balance.
To make something work in India, you have to put in the hours.
