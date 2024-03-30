March 30, 2024
New export regulations targeting AI chips, tools to China revised by US
In an effort to limit China's access to advanced United States artificial intelligence (AI) chips and chipmaking tools, the Biden administration has announced revisions to the existing rules.
These measures, which were initially released in October, aim to impede the Beijing's chipmaking industry due to national security concerns.
The updated regulations provide clarity on various aspects, including the extension of restrictions on chip shipments to China to encompass laptops containing such chips.
The Commerce Department, responsible for overseeing export controls, has indicated its intention to continually refine and enhance these measures aimed at regulating technology shipments to China.
