January 11, 2024
Oil prices increase as Middle East tensions rise
Oil prices ticked higher in Asian markets over rising tensions in the Middle East against a build in US crude stockpiles that pushed oil benchmarks down about 80 cents in previous session.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 20 cents, or 0.28 per cent, to reach $71.57 a barrel by 0202 GMT. Benchmark Brent crude oil futures rose 21 cents, or 0.27 per cent, to $77.01 a barrel.
US crude inventories increased by 1.3 million barrels in the week ended on January 5 to 432.4 million barrels, the EIA said on Wednesday, against analyst expectations for a 700,000-barrel draw.
The analysts expect to see prices around the $67-$77 range in the near term, IG analysts said.
On Wednesday, Yemen-based Houthis mounted their largest attack yet on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea.
The US and Britain hinted they would take further measures if the attacks continued, and the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate end to the strikes.
Israeli strikes in southern and central Gaza also intensified on Wednesday.
China's customs administration will release December trade data on Friday, giving a full-year picture of overall demand in the world's largest oil buyer.
Analysts expect the data to show that China's goods imports rose 0.3 per cent last month, after dropping 0.6 per cent in November.
