March 20, 2024
Pakistan and IMF agree on $1.1 billion disbursement
The funds are the final tranche of a $3 billion rescue package.
The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF's Executive Board.
Most Pakistani bonds traded higher after the announcement.
Pakistan is seeking another long-term bailout and has expressed interest in a deal.
The economy faces challenges with low reserves, a balance of payments crisis, and high inflation.
