March 20, 2024

Pakistan and IMF agree on $1.1 billion disbursement

The funds are the final tranche of a $3 billion rescue package.

Source: Pexel

The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF's Executive Board.

Source: Pexels

Most Pakistani bonds traded higher after the announcement.

Source: Pexels

Pakistan is seeking another long-term bailout and has expressed interest in a deal.

Source: Pexels

The economy faces challenges with low reserves, a balance of payments crisis, and high inflation.

Source: Pexels

View Next Slide