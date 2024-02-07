January 8, 2024
Passenger Vehicles sales in December 2023: FADA Report
A total of 2,93,005 passenger vehicles (PVs) were sold in December 2023 as compared to 2,85,429 PVs sold in December 2022.
Among the top sellers were Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Hyundai Motors India, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), Kia Motors India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor, according to the FADA.
Maruti Suzuki comprised a lion's share to the passenger vehicle sales across the country last month. MSI sold a total of 1,18,295 PVs in December 2023 and comprised 40.37 per cent of the market share.
Tata Motors sold a total of 43,859 PVs and commanded 14.97 per cent market share in the last month versus 37,190 passenger vehicles sold in December 2022.
Hyundai Motors sold a total of 39,501 passenger vehicles in December 2023.
Mahindra & Mahindra sold a total of 31,544 PVs in December 2023.
Kia Motors India logged in sales of 15,765 PVs in the same period.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor, on the other hand, sold a total of 14,389 units of passenger vehicles in December 2023, the FADA data further said.
FADA President Manish Raj Singhania said that SUVs saw strong demand in the segment. He added that the surge in SUV sales was triggered by year-end promotions and the introduction of new models.
