January 31, 2024
PayPal to layoff 2,500 workers in 2024
In a move aimed at streamlining operations, PayPal has announced plans to cut approximately 2,500 jobs, equating to around 9 per cent of its worldwide staff, according to a letter from CEO Alex Chriss
In the internal memo addressed to employees, Chriss outlined the decision to "right-size" the company, which will involve both direct layoffs and the elimination of unfilled positions.
Affected staff members are anticipated to receive notifications by the week's end.
The communication was subsequently shared on PayPal's website following the close of the market.
The company's shares saw a marginal decline of 0.13 per cent by the end of the trading day.
In a separate development, PayPal unveiled plans to introduce new artificial intelligence-driven products and a one-click checkout feature last week.
Meanwhile, competitor Block, led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, has also initiated job cuts this week as part of its previously announced strategy to trim headcount and streamline expenses.
