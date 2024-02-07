January 30, 2024
Paytm announces cashback offer on bus, flight bookings to Ayodhya
Online payments aggregator Paytm announced cashback offers for travellers visiting the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.
Source: Paytm
Travellers can avail up to 100 per cent cashback on bus and flight bookings to Ayodhya.
Source: ANI on X
To avail this cashback offer, one needs to use promo codes 'BUSAYODHYA' and 'FLYAYODHYA' for bus and flight bookings, respectively.
Source: Republic
The company will grant cashback to every tenth user. The maximum cashback for bus travellers is Rs 1,000, while flight bookers can win up to Rs 5,000.
Source: Republic
Paytm also offers a 'Free Cancellation' option which provides a full refund without needing a reason.
Source: Paytm
A real-time bus tracking service is also provided.
Source: Paytm
Last week, Paytm allowed users to contribute to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya through its app.
Source: Paytm