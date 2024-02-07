February 2, 2024

Paytm will continue to work after Feb 29: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

The Paytm app will continue to work beyond February 29, founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said.

Sharma's reaction came two days after the RBI’s action against Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL). The entrepreneur also added that “for every challenge, there is a solution”.

The RBI ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts, popular digital wallets or FASTags from customers after February 29.

“Your favourite app is working, will keep working beyond 29 February as usual,” Sharma posted on X in an attempt to calm the nerves of Paytm app users.

The RBI, in a statement, has said its directions to Paytm follow persistent non-compliance and continued material supervisory concerns.

On March 11, 2022, the RBI had barred PPBL from onboarding new customers with immediate effect.

Shares of Paytm tumbled 20% for the second straight day on Friday.

Paytm shares were at Rs 487, their lowest in more than a year, at the bottom of an exchange-imposed trading band for the second day in a row.

Shares of the company are now down 36 per cent so far this week.

