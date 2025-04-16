Planning A Trip? Top 10 Under 10,000 Budget Hill Stations In India
Indian Tourism Is Experiencing A Hike
Trip confirmed! India's tourism is booming, exceeding pre-pandemic levels in international arrivals and earnings, driven by growth across both international and domestic sectors supported by government efforts.
Source: Unsplash
Chopta
Chopta, the 'mini Switzerland' of Uttarakhand, is at the epicentre of Panch Kedar- Five sacred Shiva Temples. National and international biodiversity organisations have recognised Chopta.
Source: Pixabay
Chakrata
Chakrata, a district of Dehradun, lies between the Tons and Yamuna rivers. It is at a 2,118m elevation and was originally a British Indian Army Cantonment.
Source: Unsplash
Mukteshwar
Mukteshwar, a tourist destination in the Nainital district OF Uttarakhand, sits at 2171M Kumaon hills. It is known for its scenic beauty and 350-year-old Lord Shiva temple.
Source: Unsplash
Chitkul
Chitkul, a village in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, is mainly covered in snow, and the inhabitants live in lower regions. According to the Centre of Atmospheric Sciences, it is the cleanest air in India.
Source: Unsplash
Auli
Auli, primarily a skiing destination in India, is known as the "Ski Capital of India. It is known for its stunning natural beauty and panoramic views of the Himalayas.
Source: Unsplash
Dalhousie
Dalhousie is known for its scenic beauty and colonial architecture. It is a hub for its local culture and handicrafts, including shawls, carpets and wooden artefacts.
Source: Pixabay
Tosh
Tosh's serene beauty and popular trekking trails, especially the Kheerganaga trek, are attractive locations for trekkers and nature enthusiasts.
Source: Pixabay
Shillong
Shillong is a hill station in northeast India, surrounded by Ward's lake walking trails. It is famously known for the Dom Bosco Museum of Indigenous Cultures and the Rock Music Capital.
Source: Pixabay
Landour
A small cantonment town in the district of Uttarakhand. The twin hills of Mussoorie and Landour are known as the British Raj Hill stations of Northern India.
Source: Unsplash
Kanatal
Kanatal, a small village in Uttarakhand, is famous for its lush forests and adventure activities like trekking and zip-lining. The nearby university specialises in temperate fruit crop research.