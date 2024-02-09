February 9, 2024
PPBL's Manju Agarwal steps down as independent director
Manju Agarwal, an independent director at Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), has resigned from its board with effect from February 1, according to media reports.
Source: X Photo
Agarwal resigned from the board following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) restrictions on PPBL.
Source: Paytm
Agarwal is a former Deputy Managing Director at SBI, and had been serving on the PPBL board since May 2021.
Source: X Photo
On January 31, the RBI imposed major business restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, including a bar on accepting fresh deposits and doing credit transactions after February 29.
Source: Shutterstock
The regulator found major irregularities in KYC, which exposed the customers, depositors, and wallet holders to serious risks.
Source: Shutterstock
In its probe, the RBI found that in thousands of cases, the same PAN was linked to more than 100 customers and in some cases to more than 1,000 customers.
Source: Facebook Photo
The total value of transactions, running into crores of rupees, is much beyond regulatory limits in minimum KYC pre-paid instruments, raising money-laundering concerns.
Source: Paytm
The regulator also found an unusually high number of dormant accounts, which could have been used as mule accounts.
Source: Paytm
There are also concerns relating to money laundering arising from deficiencies in the KYC processes and the lack of a transaction monitoring system in the bank.
Source: Paytm
The RBI has directed the payments bank to settle all pipeline transactions and nodal accounts by March 15 and said no further transaction shall be permitted thereafter.
Source: Facebook Photo