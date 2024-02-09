February 8, 2024

RBI MPC Outcome: RBI MPC maintained status quo on repo rate at 6.50%

Keeps repo rate unchanged for the sixth consecutive time

The Monetary Policy Committee also decided by a 5:1 majority to remain focused on "withdrawal of accommodation.

Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) remains unchanged at 6.75%

Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rates remained unchanged 6.25%

Momentum in domestic economic activity continues to remain strong: RBI Governor

Inflation has softened considerably, will soften further in 2024: RBI Governor

Seeing Signs of recovery in global trade: RBI Governor

