February 8, 2024
RBI MPC Outcome: RBI MPC maintained status quo on repo rate at 6.50%
Keeps repo rate unchanged for the sixth consecutive time
The Monetary Policy Committee also decided by a 5:1 majority to remain focused on "withdrawal of accommodation.
Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) remains unchanged at 6.75%
Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rates remained unchanged 6.25%
Momentum in domestic economic activity continues to remain strong: RBI Governor
Inflation has softened considerably, will soften further in 2024: RBI Governor
Seeing Signs of recovery in global trade: RBI Governor
